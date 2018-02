Published on Wednesday, 14 February 2018

Holland to host Circular Fashion Games

Written by David Styles

Details

AMSTERDAM ­– C&A Foundation and Veerle Luiting are set to hold this year’s ‘Circular Fashion Games’, a multidisciplinary bootcamp programme designed to yield circular economy innovations for the fashion industry.

The two bootcamps will be held the Dutch cities of Eindhoven and Amsterdam in February and March respectively, and are being run with the support of organisations including Fashion For good, Impact Hub Amsterdam and Circle Economy.