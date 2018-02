Published on Wednesday, 14 February 2018

Study questions generational sustainability shift

Written by David Styles

NEW YORK – According to a new study conducted by LIM College in New York, the fashion industry is not doing enough to convince millennial consumers to buy sustainable apparel.

Its findings suggest that despite stereotypes of a move towards younger shoppers valuing a garment’s provenance, buying habits of millennials are not as much motivated by the environment as they are by ease of purchase and low prices.