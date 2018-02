Published on Thursday, 15 February 2018

SLCP initiative passes 100 signatories

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – The Social & Labor Convergence Project (SLCP) has announced a number of new industry signatories which takes the initiative beyond 100 member organisations in its first year of operation.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association, lululemon and the Netherlands Government are among the latest organisations to join the project which aims to develop a common assessment framework and data collection system in order to increase industry efficiency and reduce audit-related costs.