Published on Thursday, 15 February 2018

Researchers cotton on to textile waste solution

Written by David Styles

Credit: NUS

SINGAPORE – Scientists at the National University of Singapore have devised a method of converting waste cotton into aerogel, a super-lightweight and versatile substance which had previously been produced from paper waste.

The researchers say this new method of manufacturing has yielded a superior product comparative to previous incarnations and, if commercialised, could offer a scalable solution to recycling unwanted textiles into a useful new application.