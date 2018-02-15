Published on Thursday, 15 February 2018

PET recycling up in Europe after China import ban

Written by David Styles

BRUSSELS – New research has highlighted a growth in the capacity of European plastic recyclers, providing a boost to manufacturers of fibres derived from recycled PET. The latest figures provide some optimism for the sector following the uncertainty instigated by the Chinese government’s decision to ban the import of plastics from abroad.

This week has also seen the annual Petcore conference held in Brussels, featuring speeches from organisations including the Ellen MacArthur Foundation regarding the implementation of plastic circularity.