Archroma February 2018
Published on Thursday, 15 February 2018

EU report lifts lid on REACH non-compliance

Written by Phil Patterson
The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has recently published a report which details a staggering level of non-compliance against EU chemical standards for various substances, formulations and articles.

The scope of the project covered 14 different restriction entries in REACH Annex XVII, which includes substances commonly used in the global textile and clothing sectors.

The report doesn’t make pretty reading and will send shudders down the spines of apparel industry executives that have both corporate and personal responsibility to ensure the products they place on the EU market are safe.

