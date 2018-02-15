PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Thursday, 15 February 2018

A new sort of textile circularity

Written by David Styles
Details

Credit: Valvan

AMSTERDAM – Circle Economy has officially launched the Fibersort Project, debuting technology which it claims is able to automatically sort large volumes of mixed post-consumer textiles based on fibre composition.

Along with project partners – Valvan Baling Systems, Reshare, Procotex, Worn Again, and Smart Fibersorting – the organisation will soon undertake testing on the sorted materials and the results will be shared in future Fibersort reports.

A ‘Demo Day’ has been scheduled for March 14th to show the Fibersort technology at work and to share performance information with the industry for the first time. The event will also see project partners host workshops designed to increase understanding of the systemic issues around recycled textiles.

