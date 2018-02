Published on Thursday, 15 February 2018

C&A Foundation seeks transparency proposals

Written by David Styles

Instituto C&A, the Brazilian branch of C&A Foundation is launching a new call for proposals to find innovative initiatives to use information and data to bring about systematic changes in working conditions in the Brazilian fashion industry.

The organisation believes through the project facilitating access to relevant data and information, stakeholders at each stage of the value chain can prioritise choices that will improve conditions for garment workers.