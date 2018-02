Published on Friday, 16 February 2018

Japanese energy-saving initiative for Bangladeshi factories

Written by David Styles

Details

TOKYO – The Japanese International Co-operation Agency is offering textile manufacturers in Bangladesh a loan programme to support the purchase and adoption of energy-saving technology.

The programme is said to allow companies which buy specified equipment to get loans at a rate of around 4 per cent. Three deals have already been struck under the initiative, with ten further deals also under discussion.