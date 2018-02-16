Published on Friday, 16 February 2018

Indian textile union alleges wrongful dismissal

Written by David Styles

CHENNAI – An Indian trade union has called for the support of 130 global garment brands in a dispute with a major apparel label supplier. Workers’ rights campaigners claim this case highlights an area of the supply chain which is effectively invisible and therefore the subject of rights violations.

The Garment and Textile Workers Union (GATWU) are pursuing the claim for fair wages and the reinstatement of more than 50 employees dismissed in recent months from Avery Dennison’s factory in southern Karnataka state.