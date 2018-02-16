PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Friday, 16 February 2018

Indian textile union alleges wrongful dismissal

Written by David Styles
CHENNAI – An Indian trade union has called for the support of 130 global garment brands in a dispute with a major apparel label supplier. Workers’ rights campaigners claim this case highlights an area of the supply chain which is effectively invisible and therefore the subject of rights violations.

The Garment and Textile Workers Union (GATWU) are pursuing the claim for fair wages and the reinstatement of more than 50 employees dismissed in recent months from Avery Dennison’s factory in southern Karnataka state.

