Published on Monday, 19 February 2018

Partnership for due diligence in textile supply chains

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

AMSTERDAM – The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and the Partnership for Sustainable Textiles have announced a new cooperation initiative, which will see the organisations focus on better working conditions and increased environmental protection across textile supply chains.

The organisations say they will align their tools and verification systems so that joint member companies can make use of joint activities to work towards a responsible supply chain.