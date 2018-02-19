PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma February 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Monday, 19 February 2018

Report outlines airborne textile microfibre problem

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

PARIS – A newly published scientific review claims that breathing in both synthetic and natural ‘fibrous microplastics’ derived from textiles could be having a significant detrimental impact on human health.

According to a newly published literature review, when inhaled, these microscopic fibres are bio-persistent and extremely durable in physiological fluid, with no dissolution or changes to surface area after long exposures.

Scientists at the Université Paris-Est, and Kings College London, which undertook the study, call for greater collaboration between environmental, epidemiological and air quality communities, a focus on the length and diameter of these micro-fibres and how humans are exposed to these materials.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES