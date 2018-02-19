Published on Monday, 19 February 2018

Report outlines airborne textile microfibre problem

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

PARIS – A newly published scientific review claims that breathing in both synthetic and natural ‘fibrous microplastics’ derived from textiles could be having a significant detrimental impact on human health.

According to a newly published literature review, when inhaled, these microscopic fibres are bio-persistent and extremely durable in physiological fluid, with no dissolution or changes to surface area after long exposures.

Scientists at the Université Paris-Est, and Kings College London, which undertook the study, call for greater collaboration between environmental, epidemiological and air quality communities, a focus on the length and diameter of these micro-fibres and how humans are exposed to these materials.