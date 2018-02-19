PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Monday, 19 February 2018

Big business to tackle modern slavery

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
LONDON – American foundation, Humanity United has partnered with major corporations and the British Government to create Working Capital. The initiative aims to invest in technology start-ups that could ensure slavery is exposed in the global supply chain.

The US$23 million fund has received money from the C&A Foundation, Walmart, and Disney, Humanity United says. The company says the project comes as consumer pressure has put modern slavery in the spotlight and now requires firms to guarantee their supply chains are free of forced labour, child labour and slavery.

