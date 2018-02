Published on Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Kering launches textile sustainability course

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

LONDON – Kering has partnered with the London College of Fashion (LCF) to launch a sustainability course focussed on the environmental challenges facing the fashion industry. Fashion and Sustainability: Understanding Luxury Fashion in a Changing World is a six week course, developed by academics from the LCF and Kering’s sustainability team.