Published on Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Virgin launches zero waste to landfill project

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

LONDON – Virgin Trains has launched its zero waste landfill initiative, which will see former company uniforms be recycled and used as blankets, bags, and coats for people living on the streets.

Approximately 30 million tonnes of corporate workwear is sent to landfill every year in the UK, Virgin says. As a result, Virgin uniforms will be transported to an onsite textile factory at HMP Northumberland so garments can be transformed by prisoners.