Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018

Traceability platform maps cellulosic supply chain

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

LONDON – Control Union says its new supply chain traceability platform can successfully map cellulosic-based textile supply chains back to the origins of the raw materials.

It’s claimed the new ‘Connected’ platform will allow retailers and apparel brands to trace a product’s journey all the way from finished garment to the raw materials used in the production of viscose and lyocell.

Several textile fibre suppliers, including Lenzing, Aditya Birla and ENKA have already joined the platform.