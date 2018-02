Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018

ZDHC recognises GreenScreen

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

MASSACHUSETTS – Clean Production Action and ZDHC has announced GreenScreen as the newest certification standard for the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substance List (MRSL). GreenScreen comes from Clean Production Action’s chemical hazard assessment tool.

GreenScreen for Safer Chemicals defines environmentally acceptable chemicals for textile industry standards. Standards include Bifma’s Level standard for sustainable furniture.