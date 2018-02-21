PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018

Millennial generation raises concerns over textiles and sustainability

Written by John Mowbray
Details

(c) Mimagephotos | Depositphotos

ZURICH – The results of the latest Oeko-Tex global consumer survey on textiles and sustainability reveals that the ‘millennial generation’ of consumers are much more aware of the textile industry’s environmental and social shortcomings than their parents’ generation. Although it notes that parents’ product safety qualms do outpace the concerns of non-parents.

The newly published results, which sampled over 11,000 consumers worldwide, are the next round of findings from the on-going Oeko-Tex Association’s study on the ‘Key To Confidence: Consumers and Textile Sustainability—Attitudes, Changing Behaviors, and Outlooks,’ which focuses on current and future textile and apparel buying patterns.

