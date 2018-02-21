PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018

Pakistan organic cotton eyes certification

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
KARACHI – Up to 50,000 bales of organic cotton currently being cultivated in Pakistan will get certification from world agencies next year, the World Wildlife Fund Pakistan (WWF-P) and the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) says. WWF-P will supervise the crop’s quality before it is then certified by an independent, verified body.

At the meeting organised by WWF-P to inform cotton stakeholders of certification plans, issues related to seed, production, demand, and textile supply chain linkages were discussed.

