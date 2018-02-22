Published on Thursday, 22 February 2018

Brands urged to sign new transition Accord in Bangladesh

Written by John Mowbray

AMSTERDAM – As the current Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety approaches its expiration date in May, NGO’s and garment worker unions have accused some apparel brands and retailers of dragging their heels when it comes to reconfirming their commitment to safe working conditions in the Bangladeshi garment sector.

The Accord, IndustriALL and UNI, and the four Accord witness signatories: Clean Clothes Campaign, International Labor Rights Forum, Maquila Solidarity Network and Worker Rights Consortium Dutch say that companies such as Marks and Spencer, Next, Sainsbury’s, Metro Group, Abercrombie & Fitch and Dansk Supermarked should sign the Accord’s successor – the 2018 Transition Accord – to continue the work of inspecting textile and garment factories in Bangladesh.



In agreement with the Bangladesh National Government, the idea is that the Bangladesh Accord on Fire, Health and Safety will continue operations beyond May 2018 until a local regulatory body can demonstrate ‘full capacity’ to inspect factories, compel remedies, and protect workers.