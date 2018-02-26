Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

Exports up as Cambodian human rights struggle continues

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – The Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has called on global organisations to support a drive to end what it describes as the ‘politically motivated prosecution’ of a Cambodian human rights activist.

This comes in a week which included the release of figures claiming that 2017 saw Cambodian exports grown by 13 per cent, despite a decrease in the overall number of operational factories.

To this point in 2018 however, the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved seven projects which will involve the building of new garment and footwear factories.