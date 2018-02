Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

Workers find refuge in Vaude upcycling project

Written by David Styles

TETTNANG – Vaude has launched an upcycling workshop in association with the German Federal Foundation for the Environment (DBU) in an effort to minimise material wastage and offer skilled work to refugees.

Materials which go unused during the company’s primary manufacturing operations, but are of a sufficient size and quality to warrant integration into a new product, are selected to be reengineered by workers at the newly established Upcycling Workshop.