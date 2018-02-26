Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

Campaigners shine light on Uniqlo workers dispute

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

LONDON – Campaigners have projected a series of messages onto the Tate Modern in London demanding that Japanese fashion brand, Uniqlo pays 2,000 workers US$5.5 million in severance payments. Labour rights activists from War on Want, Labour Behind the Label, and Clean Clothes Campaign projected the messages, such as “pay the workers who have made you rich” onto the building the night before the Uniqlo Tate Late event.

Campaign groups claim the company has left 2,000 workers unemployed, with unpaid wages and no severance packages after two Uniqlo Indonesian suppliers collapsed in 2015. Labour Behind the Label says the support of people around the world is aimed to catch the attention of Uniqlo CEO, Tadashi Yanai, to force the company to make the payments.