Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

FFC targets Amazon deforestation in 2018 campaign

Written by David Styles

LONDON – Fashion for Conservation (FFC) has debuted its latest collection, aimed at promoting the conservation of the Amazon rainforest, as part of the Rainforest Runway at London Fashion Week.

In partnership with the Whitley Fund for Nature, FFC has launched the range as part of an initiative to engage fashion industry stakeholders in the protection of Amazonian wildlife and its habitat.