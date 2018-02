Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

Online tool helps textile firms combat microplastic pollution

Written by David Styles

Credit: IUCN/Lea Dubois

LONDON – Plastic Scan, an online tool developed by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) and social enterprise, Searious Business has been launched at the Ocean Plastics Crisis Summit, held in London.

Following a 2017 IUCN report on microplastic pollution, the tool has been created with the aim of enabling companies to measure their plastic emissions, before providing recommendations on how to lower the impact of textile supply chain operations on the oceans.