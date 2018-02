Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

Research eyes nanomaterial health risks

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

VENICE –25 research institutions from 12 European countries have completed a study into the risks that nanomaterials used in the textile industry could pose to human health. The Sustainable Nanotechnologies Project (SUN) has been given 13 million Euros from the European Commission to investigate preventative measures and possible risks for nanomaterials’ effect on human health and the environment.