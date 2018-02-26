Published on Monday, 26 February 2018

Asos hosts modern slavery event

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

MAURITIUS – Fashion brand Asos has hosted an event in Mauritius to discuss the challenges in managing labour migration and put forward a common framework for improving worker protection in the textile industry. Alongside the British High Commission in Mauritius, the event was organised as part of the company’s modern slavery commitments and included presentations from the Mauritian and Bangladeshi governments, the International Labour Organisation, the IndustriALL Union, the Ethical Trading Initiative and Anti-Slavery International.