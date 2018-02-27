Published on Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Report finds RMG sector frequently failing women

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – A new report has been published concerning the rights of female workers in the RMG (Ready Made Garment) sector in Bangladesh.

The findings have suggested that female workers are regularly subjected to verbal, physical and mental harassment, along with frequently facing labour law violations and not being protected by basic workers’ rights.

It would appear from the results of those who took part in the survey that rather than issues not being highlighted and subsequently legislated against, procedures are often simply ignored or avoided.