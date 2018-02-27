PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma February 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Report finds RMG sector frequently failing women

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

DHAKA – A new report has been published concerning the rights of female workers in the RMG (Ready Made Garment) sector in Bangladesh.

The findings have suggested that female workers are regularly subjected to verbal, physical and mental harassment, along with frequently facing labour law violations and not being protected by basic workers’ rights.

It would appear from the results of those who took part in the survey that rather than issues not being highlighted and subsequently legislated against, procedures are often simply ignored or avoided.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES