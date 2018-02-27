Published on Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Tiny plastics are big problem for Canadian beaches

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Photo: Shoreline

VANCOUVER – Microplastic pollution is the largest contributor to litter on Canada’s shores, a new report has claimed. Over 330,000 pieces of plastic debris, mainly from clothing, were collected by shoreline cleanup volunteers over the course of 1,849 sessions covering 2,800km of beach in 2017.

Alongside plastic bottles and bags, clothing was said to contribute to the equivalent of one truck load of plastic entering the ocean every minute. Planet Textiles is due to host several high profile discussions on microplastic pollution in Vancouver on 22nd May.