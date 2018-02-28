PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma February 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Dirty Fashion Report strives for cleaner viscose

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

Credit: Changing Markets

UTRECHT – Changing Markets Foundation has published the latest edition of the Dirty Fashion report, which has alleged that the environmental situation in the areas surrounding a viscose production facility in India have become “markedly worse” since the investigation which led to the Dirty Fashion Report of 2017.

The 2018 report coincides with the launch of the foundation’s Roadmap towards responsible viscose & modal fibre manufacturing aimed at promoting the integration of more sustainable practices into the supply chain.

Inditex, H&M, Asos and M&S are among the brands to have committed to a platform designed to promote what the organisation’s campaign manager, Natasha Hurley describes as: “A transition to closed loop production through the integration of the key elements from the roadmap and integrate them into their own responsible sourcing policies.”

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES