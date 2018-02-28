PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma February 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Shoppers show more concern for apparel sustainability

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

CARY – Cotton Inc. has released three Supply Chain Insights, which it claims can provide the industry with new information on how rising environmental concerns are now influencing consumer’s purchasing patterns.

One of the most telling statistics the research yielded is that, of the respondents, 81 per cent of consumers in China and India claimed to prioritise sustainability when purchasing apparel, starkly contrasted to 44 per cent in the UK and US; a clear quantitative representation of the disconnect between those living in garment producing nations and those who do not see the realities of the manufacturing process.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek