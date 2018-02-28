Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Shoppers show more concern for apparel sustainability

Written by David Styles

CARY – Cotton Inc. has released three Supply Chain Insights, which it claims can provide the industry with new information on how rising environmental concerns are now influencing consumer’s purchasing patterns.

One of the most telling statistics the research yielded is that, of the respondents, 81 per cent of consumers in China and India claimed to prioritise sustainability when purchasing apparel, starkly contrasted to 44 per cent in the UK and US; a clear quantitative representation of the disconnect between those living in garment producing nations and those who do not see the realities of the manufacturing process.