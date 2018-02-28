Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Female garment worker’s rights in spotlight

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

DHAKA – Microfinance Opportunities (MFO) and the C&A Foundation have released a report on the living and working conditions of female garment workers in Bangladesh, Cambodia and India. The report was launched alongside the Fashion Focus: Fundamental Right to a Living Wage presentation in the European Parliament.

Over 12 months, researchers visited 540 workers at their homes to study what they earn and buy, alongside how they live and spend time each day in the workplace and at home. The organisations say researchers visited 180 people in each country.