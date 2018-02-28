PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma February 2018
Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Finisterre makes waves with B Corp certification

Written by David Styles
Details

ST AGNES – British surfwear and apparel brand, Finisterre has become the first European surf brand to achieve B Corp certification. The company, established in 2003, is now among a select number of for-profit organisations who meet the B Corp criteria regarding standards such as social and environmental performance, accountability and sustainability.

The company’s founder, Tom Kay spoke exclusively to Ecotextile News about the achievement, saying: “We founded the business on the foundations of commitment to the product, environment and people. We have lived and breathed that for the past 15 years through the ups and downs and we really wanted some kind of accreditation to reflect that work.”

