Archroma February 2018
Published on Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Near-waterless laundry system expands into South Africa

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
CAPE TOWN – Xeros has said that its near-waterless laundry system is now available in South Africa after it signed a partnership with Fanute, the Cape Town based industrial laundry firm, which will distribute its laundry systems across the country.

Xeros uses XOrb polymer technology, which the firm claims allows washing machines to use a fraction of the water normally used during washing, while still being able to remove stains and protect linen for hundreds of machine washes.

Fanute, which also operates a linen rental business says the move is part of its sustainability strategy to reducing water consumption in Cape Town, which has had a severe lack of water in recent months. The city has made plans for "Day Zero", expected in July, when municipal water supply will largely be shut off. If this happens, Cape Town will be the first major city in the world to run out of water.

