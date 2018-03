Published on Thursday, 01 March 2018

Levi’s claims denim finishing sustainability breakthrough

SAN FRANCISCO ­– Levi Strauss & Co. has announced the introduction of new digital manufacturing capabilities which it claims can remove chemicals such as potassium permanganate from the denim finishing supply chain.

The company’s initiative, Project FLX will see the traditionally adopted manual techniques replaced by new automated methods which it is claimed will cut the number of chemicals formulations down from the thousands to the tens of combinations.