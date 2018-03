Published on Thursday, 01 March 2018

Resyntex announces second Value Chain Workshop

BRUSSELS – The second instalment of the Resyntex Value Chain Workshop series is set to take place in the French city of Lyon, and will centre on the recycling of polyamide and polyester textile fibres.

In December of last year, Slovenian capital, Ljubljana hosted the inaugural Resyntex Value Chain Workshop to discuss the prospects and limitations of textile fibre recycling forming part of a circular economy.