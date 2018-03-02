Published on Friday, 02 March 2018

California State proposes mandatory polyester warning

Written by David Styles

Details

SACRAMENTO – The California State Assembly has put forward a bill which would see all clothing made from more than 50 per cent polyester having to bear a label which alerts consumers that the garment will shed ocean-polluting microfibers during domestic washing.

Under this legislation, sale of polyester garments without this label would be prohibited as of January 2020. The information included on the label would also advise those purchasing the products to hand wash synthetic apparel as opposed to using a standard domestic washing machine.