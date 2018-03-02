PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma March 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 02 March 2018

California State proposes mandatory polyester warning

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

SACRAMENTO – The California State Assembly has put forward a bill which would see all clothing made from more than 50 per cent polyester having to bear a label which alerts consumers that the garment will shed ocean-polluting microfibers during domestic washing.

Under this legislation, sale of polyester garments without this label would be prohibited as of January 2020. The information included on the label would also advise those purchasing the products to hand wash synthetic apparel as opposed to using a standard domestic washing machine.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES