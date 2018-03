Published on Monday, 05 March 2018

Partnership for recycled nylon garments

STOCKHOLM – Fashion brand H&M has announced a new collection of garments made from textiles made from recycled nylon. The H&M Conscious Exclusive collection features garments made from nylon found in landfills and the ocean, which the company says aims to divert a waste stream and avoid creating another one.