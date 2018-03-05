PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

March 2018
Published on Monday, 05 March 2018

GOTS gathers industry for US Roundtable

Written by David Styles
CHARLESTON – The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) has hosted a Roundtable event which saw brands, manufacturers, trade associations and organic cotton farmers gather to provide feedback on the challenges and opportunities which currently face the industry.

The event, ‘Making a Business Case for GOTS Certification’ is the latest instalment of the GOTS Roundtable series, which take place all over the globe – the organisation says this enables it to connect stakeholders and address specific sectoral or regional needs.

