Published on Tuesday, 06 March 2018

ETI worker engagement project makes great strides

Written by David Styles

Details

PINGHU – Huasheng Garments has begun to implement an entirely new way of working in its factory. With the support of ETI (Ethical trading initiative) and ILO (International Labour Organization), the firm has rolled out an initiative which sees workers able to play a key role in business decisions.

Based in the Zhejing Province of China, the company was sponsored by UK brand and ETI member, White Stuff, to introduce the ETI Score Training programme. The project is reported to have yielded marked improvements in worker satisfaction as well as increased productivity and communication.