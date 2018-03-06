PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma March 2018
Published on Tuesday, 06 March 2018

China to temporarily pause anti-pollution campaign

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
Details

BEIJING – Disruption to the textile and chemical supply chain in China will reportedly subside this month as the clean air, anti-pollution campaign comes to an end. After the campaign began in September 2017, it aimed to reduce air pollution in 28 Chinese cities by reducing the use of coal and replacing it with natural gas.

While several textile factories were shut down due to natural gas shortages, the Ministry for Environmental Protection has been carrying out surprise pollution checks across the country since the campaign began.

