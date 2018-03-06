Published on Tuesday, 06 March 2018

Digital labour inspection system launched in Bangladesh

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

DHAKA – The Bangladeshi labour inspectorate has launched the digitalised Labour Inspection Management Application (LIMA) system. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Bangladesh says LIMA aims to improve the collection, storage, and analysis of labour inspection data, which could benefit workers and employers in the textile sector.

LIMA is being supported by the International Labour Organisation’s Improving Working Conditions in the Bangladesh Ready Made Garment Sector initiative, which is being funded by the Canadian, Netherlands and British Governments.