Published on Tuesday, 06 March 2018

Outdoor launches new online sustainability platform

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

Photo: OIA

COLORADO – Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) has launched a new online platform on its website in order to support member companies in their sustainability efforts. OIA says the platform aims to provide easy access to tools and resources created by OIA’s Sustainability Working Group.

The platform was launched at the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show in Denver, Colorado, which the organisation says saw the Sustainability Working Group hold its latest workshops and education sessions, including the first Sustainability Convergence event.