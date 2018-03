Published on Wednesday, 07 March 2018

Guess unveils new sourcing policy to curb deforestation

Written by David Styles

SAN FRANCISCO – Fashion brand, Guess has revealed a new wood sourcing policy in order to decrease the risk of contributing to deforestation and endangering indigenous communities.

In line with this new policy, Guess has committed to trace the origins of all regenerated cellulosic fibres in its own supply chain, and has vowed to put in place comprehensive procedures to establish the origin of its suppliers’ fibres.