Published on Wednesday, 07 March 2018

UN assesses role of fashion at SDG event

Written by David Styles

GENEVA – The UN has held an event in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss the impact of the fashion industry on the organisation’s target of achieving its self-imposed SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

The fashion sector has been cited by the UN as the industry responsible for the second highest levels of water consumption globally along with emitting 20 per cent of the world’s water waste.