Published on Thursday, 08 March 2018

GOTS growth fuelled by Bangladesh and North America

Written by John Mowbray

STUTTGART – Driven by strong growth in Bangladesh and North America, the number of textile manufacturing facilities certified to the voluntary Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) has risen by over 8 per cent in the last twelve months and now stands at over 5,000 certified enterprises.

The number of chemicals on the GOTS ‘Positive List’ has also shown an increase of 14 per cent to more than 17,900 from 720 manufacturers. This list contains tradenames of approved chemicals and formulations that must be used by all textile processors for their GOTS certified production.

Key provisions of GOTS include a ban on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), highly hazardous chemicals (such as azo dyes and formaldehyde), and child labour, while requiring strong social compliance management systems and strict waste water treatment practices.