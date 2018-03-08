Published on Thursday, 08 March 2018

More big brands sign Accord 2.0, after long delay

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Recent days have seen Spanish fashion brand, Mango and British apparel retail conglomerate, Arcadia become the latest firms to sign up to the renewed terms of the Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety.

It has taken many brands, including the aforementioned pair, a long time to commit to the Accord renewal. A delay which has only served to highlight the industry scepticism surrounding the initiative’s effectiveness.

There are still a large number of companies who have either not renewed their signatory status or were not part of the original Accord and continue to abstain. These companies include brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hudson’s Bay and Levi Strauss.