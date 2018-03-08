Published on Thursday, 08 March 2018

African cotton farmers get 8 million euro boost

Written by David Styles

Credit: Florian Gaertner

BONN – The German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ) has pledged to provide funding grants of up to €8 million over a 4 year period to support smallholder farmers in Africa to improve living conditions and promote sustainable cotton cultivation.

The funds, it is claimed, will reach up to 1.2 million smallholder farmers in 16 African nations and the wider project will be facilitated by the nonprofit organisation, Cotton Expert House Africa (CHA).

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) has celebrated the initiative as it claims that around 20 million people across Africa are supported – directly or indirectly – by cotton production, and could stand to benefit from this funding.