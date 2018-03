Published on Friday, 09 March 2018

Cradle to Cradle certifies first wool brand

Written by David Styles

Credit: Ramblers Way

KENNEBUNK – US wool apparel brand, Ramblers Way has announced that is set to launch the world’s first Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified organic wool clothing line. The certification applies to all the Ramblers Way apparel which is also certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

16 of the Maine-based firm’s clothing lines will be certified to C2C silver level – ten of which are designed for women, and six for men.