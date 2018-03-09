Published on Friday, 09 March 2018

BCI to launch revised Cotton Standard

Written by David Styles

GENEVA – Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) has announced that it will launch a revised Cotton Standard this month, as updated Principles and Criteria – which are identified by the organisation as key to the implementation of its guidelines – take effect.

Cotton farmers who are part of BCI will now be trained on the revised Standard in order to help the successful adoption of the newly outlined specifications. Amendments to the guidelines include issues such as pesticide usage, water stewardship and equal pay.